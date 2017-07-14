Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on HackerNews

Welcome Billy Vong

Please help us welcome Billy Vong to the Sentry team 👏

Billy is joining us from a three-person startup where he worked on all sorts of React, Meteor, and other frontend goodness. He will be continuing his frontend work here at Sentry where he will help ship product features, as well as improve developer tooling so we can move even faster.

When Billy is not hacking on random vim plugins, he enjoys playing with kitchen gadgets (otherwise known as cooking), gardening (in video games and sometimes in real life too), and complaining about Chicago sports teams.

Your code is broken. Let's Fix it.
Get Started

More from the Sentry blog

ChangelogCodecovDashboardsDiscoverDogfooding ChroniclesEcosystemError MonitoringEventsGuest PostsMobileMoonlightingOpen SourcePerformance MonitoringRelease HealthSDK UpdatesSentry
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.