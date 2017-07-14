July 14, 2017

Please help us welcome Billy Vong to the Sentry team 👏

Billy is joining us from a three-person startup where he worked on all sorts of React, Meteor, and other frontend goodness. He will be continuing his frontend work here at Sentry where he will help ship product features, as well as improve developer tooling so we can move even faster.

When Billy is not hacking on random vim plugins, he enjoys playing with kitchen gadgets (otherwise known as cooking), gardening (in video games and sometimes in real life too), and complaining about Chicago sports teams.