November 17, 2017

Please help us welcome Chris Clark to the Sentry Team!

Chris arrives from the Genius team in NYC, where he spent several years helping people debate — amongst many other things — whether or not Eminem was truly definitely for sure better than Jay Z on Renegade. At Sentry, Chris will be contributing to various design and frontend endeavors.

When he is not building user experiences, Chris spends his time climbing large rocks, dreaming about his next cup of coffee, and working on an online compendium of classic cocktails.