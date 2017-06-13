Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on HackerNews

Welcome James Andrews

Join us in welcoming James Andrews (weeeee our first intern) to the team!

James will be joining us this summer to work with the operations team on Freight, a service that supercharges our deploy process. He is currently a computer science student at San Francisco State University. Before coming to Sentry, James worked as a customer support engineer at Bootstrap Themes. He’s a professional milly rocker. When he’s not blasting “Magnolia” by Playboi Carti in the office, you can probably find him at your local Philz Coffee planning his next move.

Your code is broken. Let's Fix it.
Get Started

More from the Sentry blog

ChangelogCodecovDashboardsDiscoverDogfooding ChroniclesEcosystemError MonitoringEventsGuest PostsMobileMoonlightingOpen SourcePerformance MonitoringRelease HealthSDK UpdatesSentry
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.