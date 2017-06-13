Welcome James Andrews

June 13, 2017

Join us in welcoming James Andrews (weeeee our first intern) to the team!

James will be joining us this summer to work with the operations team on Freight, a service that supercharges our deploy process. He is currently a computer science student at San Francisco State University. Before coming to Sentry, James worked as a customer support engineer at Bootstrap Themes. He’s a professional milly rocker. When he’s not blasting “Magnolia” by Playboi Carti in the office, you can probably find him at your local Philz Coffee planning his next move.