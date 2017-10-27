Welcome Sean Tilley

October 27, 2017

Sean spent the last four years working in the crowdfunding space at BackerKit, where he assisted some of the biggest Kickstarter and IndieGoGo campaigns with data collection, crowd pleasing, and logistics management.

Sean regularly hangs out in the Open Source space, and most notably served as the Community Manager for Diaspora* prior to BackerKit, and has appeared in several interviews over the years. He also claims to have used GNU/Linux since he was 12 years old.

Sean still hangs out on the federated web, and chronicles the evolution of decentralized communication in his publication, We Distribute. He also isn’t usually found hover boarding, vaping, or fidget spinning, but he looks so cool doing all three that maybe he should start. Vape LYFE.