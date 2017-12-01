December 1, 2017

Please help us welcome Mike Clarke to the Sentry Team!

Mike joins us from Silicon Valley Bank and Standard Treasury, where he spent four years building APIs for commercial banking. At Sentry, Mike will grease the wheels of our go-to-market efforts by building systems that support our marketing and sales teams.

In his spare time, Mike can be found defending his honor over the latest board game, cheering on his beloved Fighting Irish college football team, or betting the pass line in Las Vegas.