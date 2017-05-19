Blog
Welcome Elizabeth Campbell

We’re excited to welcome Elizabeth Campbell (a.k.a. EC$$) to team Sentry as head of BD.

EC will work with partners to grow and extend Sentry’s reach. Before Sentry, EC was at Dropbox and Facebook, where she worked on strategic partnerships, operations, and everything in between.

Outside of work, you can find EC reading way too much Politico and sprinting through an airport near you. Right now, she’s listening to Ludacris’s freestyle of “Llama Llama Red Pajama” and dares you to tell her this is not art.

