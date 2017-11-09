Welcome Maya Porter

November 9, 2017

Maya joins us from Massachusetts where she studied marketing and managed student organization events at Northeastern University. As a Co-op Intern at VMware, Inc., she built out a spotlight series to help employees shine. Now, as an Office Operations Manager, Maya will oversee Sentry’s day-to-day processes and make sure people are #happy at work. She also claims to be the resident psychology nerd.

When Maya isn’t awkwardly restocking the fridge with more LaCroix, you’ll probably find her eating açaí, drinking coffee, or working with kids.