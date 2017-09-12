September 12, 2017

Please help us welcome Jon Cedercreutz to the Sentry team 👏

Jon is joining us from Dropbox where he worked on the Enterprise Sales team helping companies become more collaborative. Before Dropbox, Jon was at Mimecast, helping make email safer for business. At Sentry, Jon will be a member of the sales team helping customers leverage Sentry at their organizations.

Jon can be found making divots on the golf course, attempting to cook, at the Raiders game, or trying to find some sun to relax in.