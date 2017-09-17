Welcome Evan Purkhiser

September 17, 2017

Help us in welcoming Evan Purkhiser to the Sentry Team! 🎶

Evan joins us from Crunchyroll, where he spent 3 years designing backend services to bring Anime to the masses. Following his passion for building high quality software, Evan made his way to the Platform team at Sentry. With an eye for the details and a drive to build things right, he’s ready to make an impact by shipping out new features and optimizations!

When Evan’s away from the keyboard, a faint whisper of “180 bpm or bust…” lingers. You can find him behind the decks spinning his favorite genre, Happy Hardcore. Check him out on SoundCloud!