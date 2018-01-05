Welcome Kyle Pokorny

January 5, 2018

Help us in welcoming Kyle Pokorny to the Sentry team!

Kyle is joining us from AppsFlyer where he spent the last year helping marketers maximize ROI from their ad spend. Before that he was helping teams experiment and learn from their data at Mixpanel. At Sentry, Kyle will work on the sales team to help prospective clients better understand the value that Sentry provides and assist with evaluations of the platform.

Outside of work, you can find Kyle scouring the coastline looking for surf, biking through Golden Gate park, or dancing to live music at one of the many great concert venues in San Francisco.