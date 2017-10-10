October 10, 2017

Please help us welcome Jacquelynn King to the Sentry Team!

Jacquelynn is joining us from Mixpanel where she spent the last few years helping clients learn from their data. As the Commercial Sales Team Lead, she worked closely with her team to achieve key metric goals and get deals to the finish line. At Sentry, Jacquelynn will work on the sales team to help clients gain the most value from Sentry and ship code faster.

When she isn’t selling, you can find her traveling around the world, taking long walks down the streets of San Francisco, and petting other people’s dogs.