August 2, 2017

Please help us welcome Neil Manvar to the Sentry team 👏

Neil is joining us from Sauce Labs where he guided customers towards Continuous Delivery by leveraging test automation. Before Sauce, Neil was a Front-end engineer on Yahoo Mail. Neil will help customers during the sales cycle to up and running with Sentry, whether that means help with implementation or technical questions.

Neil can be found climbing hills on his road bike, relearning the kickflip, eating croissants and pancakes, or watching bay area sports during his spare time.