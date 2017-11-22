Blog
Welcome Maggie Bauer

With the addition of Maggie Bauer, Sentry’s Talent team has doubled in size!

Maggie joins Sentry from Twitch, where she helped quadruple the number of employees over the course of 2 1/2 years. While there, she led the Recruiting team’s process improvement, data reports, interview logistics, and candidate experience initiatives. At Sentry, she will continue her quest to organize and optimize talent operations.

When not tripping up the stairs, Maggie is often found binge-watching TV shows, borrowing other people’s pets, cheering on her sports teams, eating cheese/cheese-based foods, or tripping over furniture.

