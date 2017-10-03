Welcome Jan Michael Auer

October 3, 2017

Please join us in welcoming Jan Michael Auer to the SDK team.

Jan (read jɑːn) has joined us from a European fintech startup he co-founded as software engineer. At Sentry, he will work on our native SDKs as well as Sentry’s internal event processing pipeline. Jan is based at our new office located in Vienna, Austria, and will join us in San Francisco every once in a while.

When he is not coding, watching movies or sleeping — which makes up most of his time — Jan is a passionate scuba diver and mountain climber. Not so long ago, he also played orchestral percussion and drums. If you listen closely at work, you’ll notice he still codes to a beat.