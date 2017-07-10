Welcome Lindsey Schwarze

July 10, 2017

Join us in welcoming Lindsey Schwarze to the customer success team!

Lindsey joins Sentry from a startup in Santa Barbara, Invoca, where she worked in Customer Success for over 4 years. Her experience in customer onboarding, account management, and customer operations, have all prepared her to take-on similar responsibilities at Sentry. It’s go time.

When she’s not advocating for customers’ success, Lindsey focuses on being a full-time dog mom and an avid yogi. But don’t be foiled by her zen ways, she gets down to some serious punk rock and loves real-life crime drama.