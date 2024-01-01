Blog
Sentry

August Product Updates for Sentry

Sentry
During the month of August we dropped heaps of new features across the entire Sentry platform. From identifying user frustration through…
2021: A Year in Review

Changelog
As we (happily) leave 2021 in the dust, humor us one more retrospective. After thousands of bug fixes, feature enhancements, and performance improvements, here's a snapshot of what we shipped to help you see what actually matters, solve quicker, and learn continuously about your applications.
An Eventful End To The Year

Sentry
We’re going to be at DroidCon, AWS re:Invent, and Node + JS Interactive before the year is done.
Seven Events in Thirty Days: Everywhere You Can Find Us in November

Events
We're coming to a town near(ish) you.
What's New in Sentry — August/September Changelog

Sentry
Take a look at what shipped in August and September.
Join Us at PagerDuty Summit

Events
From September 23rd to 25th, Sentry will be at PagerDuty Summit, where we’ll explore the power of error monitoring in a world that’s always…
What's New in Sentry — June/July Changelog

Sentry
Take a look at what shipped in June and July.
What's New in Sentry — May Changelog

Sentry
Take a look at what shipped in May.
Introducing Snuba: Sentry's New Search Infrastructure

Sentry
We'd like to introduce you to the result of a year's worth of work — Snuba, the primary storage and query service for event data that powers Sentry in production.
What's New in Sentry — April Changelog

Sentry
Take a look at what shipped in April.
Maximize Insights with Sentry's Integrations

Ecosystem
Make your life easier with error visibility gained from Sentry's integrations.
New Features, Greater Visibility

Error Monitoring
Sentry’s newest features provide both macro- and micro-level perspective of trends in your errors and application's health.
Welcome Anton Ovchinnikov

Sentry
Anton Ovchinnikov joins the Sentry team
Big, New Features Coming Very Soon

Error Monitoring
Here's a preview of a few upcoming features.
Welcome Erin Dame

Sentry
Erin Dame joins the Sentry team
Meet One of Our Summer Interns: Josh Li

Sentry
Josh Li joins Sentry as a Summer Intern
Welcome Chloe Condon

Sentry
Chloe Condon joins the Sentry team
Welcome Brianna Fore

Sentry
Brianna Fore joins the Sentry team
