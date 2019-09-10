Join Us at PagerDuty Summit

September 10, 2019

From September 23rd to 25th, Sentry will be at PagerDuty Summit, where we’ll explore the power of error monitoring in a world that’s always on (or on-call). We’re also sponsoring the WiFi and device charging lockers, so enjoy that.

Hear us speak

Sentry Sales Engineer, Neil Manvar, is discussing how Sentry alerts developer teams to the existence of errors and provides critical context on root-cause. Find him in the Expo Hall mini-theater on Wednesday, 9/25, from 12:25pm - 12:35pm, and walk away with tips on optimizing your error monitoring with alerts, context, and cross-project visibility.

Dave Hayes, Sentry’s Head of Product, is uncovering how Sentry’s new APIs are powering an exciting upcoming integration that allows developers to get to an error’s root-cause faster. Dave will be speaking on Wednesday, 9/25, from 1:30pm to 2:15pm.

Stop by our booth

If you’re attending PagerDuty Summit, be sure to stop by our booth so that we can show you first-hand exactly how Sentry can help you build better software, faster. Plus, we’ll be handing out the best bath bombs you’ll ever get at a tech conference.

Since we’ll be there, and you’ll be there, let’s meet! Email us to schedule a meeting.