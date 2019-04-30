What's New in Sentry — April Changelog

April 30, 2019

2019 has been a fun year for Sentry, and we’re only a third of the way through it. In four short months, we released a feature set focused on visibility as well as the new Sentry Integration Platform.

In between the big stuff, we shipped the following changelog from the past month. Enjoy.

Application

Alerting

By default, new users will only receive workflow notifications for issues they’re subscribed to. Existing users looking to decrease their inbox volume can do the same by navigating to User Settings > Notifications > Workflow Notifications, and changing the the setting to Only Issues I Subscribe To.

Alert rule configuration is more discoverable (we saved you a click). To set up alert rules, navigate to the project settings for your project, then click Alerts.

Miscellaneous improvements

“Copy to clipboard” was added to User feedback to make it easier to get back to customers.

Org Owners now have better visibility into their org’s projects by being able to see all projects in the project selection dropdown of the Issues view in Sentry 10.

Billing emails now go to all users with the “Billing” role.

The search builder now makes it easier to clear search terms.

Ecosystem

Two new integrations were released: Clubhouse and Rookout.

New APIs allow you to embed a link directly on the Stack trace.

The Jira integration now remembers your last labels to make creating issues faster.

JavaScript SDK

Browser: Reduced bundle size by ~30%

Node: Peak memory usage decreased by ~80%

Node: Average memory usage decreased by ~70%

Node: Serve ~30% more requests/sec

Node & Browser now support Sentry.Integrations.CaptureConsole to send all console.error() calls to Sentry

Upgrade your JavaScript SDK today.

Native SDKs:

Some changes to the grouping algorithm for native are in early access.

Open Source