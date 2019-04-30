What's New in Sentry — April Changelog
2019 has been a fun year for Sentry, and we’re only a third of the way through it. In four short months, we released a feature set focused on visibility as well as the new Sentry Integration Platform.
In between the big stuff, we shipped the following changelog from the past month. Enjoy.
Application
Alerting
- By default, new users will only receive workflow notifications for issues they’re subscribed to. Existing users looking to decrease their inbox volume can do the same by navigating to User Settings > Notifications > Workflow Notifications, and changing the the setting to Only Issues I Subscribe To.
- Alert rule configuration is more discoverable (we saved you a click). To set up alert rules, navigate to the project settings for your project, then click Alerts.
Miscellaneous improvements
- “Copy to clipboard” was added to User feedback to make it easier to get back to customers.
- Org Owners now have better visibility into their org’s projects by being able to see all projects in the project selection dropdown of the Issues view in Sentry 10.
- Billing emails now go to all users with the “Billing” role.
- The search builder now makes it easier to clear search terms.
Ecosystem
- Two new integrations were released: Clubhouse and Rookout.
- New APIs allow you to embed a link directly on the Stack trace.
- The Jira integration now remembers your last labels to make creating issues faster.
JavaScript SDK
- Browser: Reduced bundle size by ~30%
- Node: Peak memory usage decreased by ~80%
- Node: Average memory usage decreased by ~70%
- Node: Serve ~30% more requests/sec
- Node & Browser now support Sentry.Integrations.CaptureConsole to send all
console.error()calls to Sentry
Upgrade your JavaScript SDK today.
Native SDKs:
- Some changes to the grouping algorithm for native are in early access.
Open Source
- Sentry 9.1.1 release
- Build times are 33% faster through better parallelism.
- Test coverage increased — examples: 12627, 12596, and 12662
- Upgraded prettier to v1.16.4 to improve code styling.