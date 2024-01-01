Blog
Join Sentry at Game Developers Conference 2022

Events
In just a few short weeks, nearly 17,000 game developers will embark—potentially for the first time in a couple of years—to San Francisco…
Change Happens - Get Alerted

Events
To give you enough notice to fix an issue before it escalates, we’re evolving our alerts and making them more proactive with Change and…
Seven Events in Thirty Days: Everywhere You Can Find Us in November

Events
We're coming to a town near(ish) you.
Takeaways from PagerDuty Summit: Tracing + Timely Alerts

Events
Developers want to know about issues, find the root cause, and fix them quickly so that they can move on to other things — like writing more code.
Join Us at PagerDuty Summit

Events
From September 23rd to 25th, Sentry will be at PagerDuty Summit, where we’ll explore the power of error monitoring in a world that’s always…
Kickstarting Sentry Meetups with Community Show-and-Tell Night

Events
Sentry's new Developer Advocate is kicking off our new event series.
Sentry Scouts: Arts + Tech — A Recap

Events
We held our fifth Sentry Scouts Meetup in May, but never wrote up a recap about our amazing panel discussion on Arts + Tech. We've now addressed this by writing one.
Don’t Be “Pitchy” with Your Developer Meetup Pitches

Events
In her recent guest-post on the Microsoft + Open Source Blog, Sentry's Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon sets the stage for the perfect pitchless engineering meet-up.
How to Make Your Meetup Memorable (Spoiler: Make it Fun)

Events
Sentry’s own Developer Evangelist(a) Chloe Condon joins Jessica Deen, Microsoft Cloud Developer Advocate, on the newest episode of The Open Source Show to chat about improving the ol’ standard meetup model.
Sentry Scouts: Open Source - A Recap

Events
We held our first Sentry Scouts Meetup in January, but never wrote up a recap about our excellent panel discussion. Until now.
Experience Sentry Scouts Meetups of Yesterday Through the Magic of Video

Events
Previous Sentry Scouts events are now available to view here, on our website.
Announcing Sentry Scouts Meet-ups

Events
We're thrilled to be kicking off the new year with the first of 12 monthly Sentry Scouts events!
Forge by Sentry: Connect, Learn, Eat, Drink

Events
You missed the moon landing. Don’t miss out on Forge.
PyCon After-Party: Eat! Drink! Mingle and Be Merry!

Events
Come hang out and join us for some food, drinks, games and fun with the community.
Sentry + Linode <3 PyCon

Events
We’re teaming up with Linode to kick off PyCon in style! Join us for drinks and games at Ground Kontrol on Monday night, and come with your…
Happy Hour in San Francisco

Events
Our next Happy Hour will be next Tuesday, so come grab a drink on us and meet everyone in the community. Come ready with your questions on…
Sentry's 2nd Happy Hour in San Francisco

Events
We had an awesome turnout at last month’s Happy Hour, thanks to everyone who made it! Our next Happy Hour will be next Tuesday, so come grab…
Happy Hour in San Francisco

SDK Updates
To celebrate the release of Sentry 8 we’re hosting a Happy Hour in San Francisco. Join us for some casual conversation and let us buy you a…
Austin Drinkup

Events
DjangoCon is in Austin this week and myself, Ted, and Armin will be kicking off Sentry’s first community drinkup. Whether you’re here for…
