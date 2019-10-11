Welcome Amy Walker

October 11, 2019

Amy is a professional People Wrangler. Before joining Sentry as our Executive Assistant one year ago today (give or take a few days), Amy taught preschool and was an event planner.

When she’s not at work, Amy loves to nap and take trips to the grocery store for fun. She’s also an impulsive book and snack buyer, even going so far as to buy excess ice cream to keep in friends’ freezers so she can eat it when she comes over (and they better keep their hands off it when she’s not there). Her last impulsive snack purchases were Flaming Hot Cheetos and Blue Bottle Vietnamese Coffee Ice Cream. Her last impulsive book purchase was “How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan. And the last time she ate ice cream was five minutes ago.