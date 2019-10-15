Seven Events in Thirty Days: Everywhere You Can Find Us in November

October 15, 2019

Who’s excited for the upcoming event season? Apparently we are, since we’ll be at seven events in thirty days!

Sentry is packing up our event booth and swag and hitting the road — likely to a town near you. Our packed calendar also means that there is NO EXCUSE not to come and visit our booth and learn about our new (and existing) features. Because who doesn’t want to learn how to write better code, more efficiently (other than non-developers, perhaps 🤫)?

If you’ve made it this far, you clearly want to hear more about these events, so you can find us and ask us all the questions. We believe that you should give the people what they want. So here it is, the breakdown on the many upcoming events that we’ll be exhibiting and/or talking at.

QCon

From Nov 11-13 at the Hyatt Regency in San Francisco, we’ll be exhibiting at QCon and our very own Armin Ronacher will be giving a 50 minute talk about how “Everything is Broken and We Don’t Know Why.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Armin, he is the Director of Engineering at Sentry. He’s also the creator of the Flask web framework, very emotional about APIs and system architecture, and a tall person. Come view his talk, see how tall he is in person, and confirm that everybody writes broken code.

GitHub Universe

Sentry will be feeding the masses with the Food and Beverage GitHub Universe sponsorship at the Palace of Fine Arts Nov 13-14th.

Let’s be frank, if you need something to feed your stomach or if you’re just hungry for a tool that will help you be a better developer, our booth is for you. Look out for more information soon. Not having a blog post just about GitHub Universe would be the absolute wurst.