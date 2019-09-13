Welcome Todd Bazakas

September 13, 2019

Todd is our CFO, and he joined Sentry right around one year ago today. He was previously the Head of Finance at Atlassian, and way back before that he was the Business Manager at Wizards of the Coast. His once and future hairdo probably makes more sense in that context.

Todd obviously likes to rollerblade, but is also into skiing, going to the beach, watching basketball, keeping up with the stock market (he is the CFO after all), and watching his son play football for the Cal Golden Bears.