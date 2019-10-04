Welcome Dave Hayes

October 4, 2019

One year ago, Dave became our Head of Product. Before coming to Sentry, he spent seven years growing a rag-tag band of nerf gun enthusiasts into the DevOps juggernaut that PagerDuty is today. Before that, he was a software developer — but only because his terrible handwriting disqualified him from becoming a professional mathematician.

His hobbies include rock-climbing, whiskey-drinking, reading, building forts, and identifying Canadian celebrities. He spends his weekends losing his ear pods, wearing t-shirts without any jokes on them, and hanging out with the sea lions at Pier 39 with whom he has a regular book club.