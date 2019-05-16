May 16, 2019

Introducing Snuba: Sentry's New Search Infrastructure

For most of 2018, we worked on an overhaul of our underlying event storage system. We’d like to introduce you to the result of this work — Snuba, the primary storage and query service for event data that powers Sentry in production. Backed by ClickHouse, an open source column-oriented database management system, Snuba is now used for search, graphs, issue detail pages, rule processing queries, and every feature mentioned in our push for greater visibility. Why Snuba? Sentry already ran on abstract service interfaces named Search, Tagstore (for event tags), and TSDB (time series database, powering the majority of graphs). Each of these services had their own production implementations backed by standard relational SQL (for Search and Tagstore) and Redis (for TSDB), which served Sentry well for many years. Our issues began as Sentry scaled its customer base and engineering team. On one hand, we received more events per second every day. On the other, we had more engineers trying to work on more features for Sentry. The increase in event volume meant we had to denormalize a lot of data so that known queries could be done very quickly. For example, Tagstore was made of five different tables, recording values like a times_seen count per tag value per issue on Sentry (one of your issues might have a tag browser.name with a value Chrome with a times_seen of 10 , and a value Safari with a times_seen of 7 ). Increments to these denormalized counters were buffered so we could coalesce them, ultimately decreasing write pressure.

Decreasing write pressure by buffering increments to denormalized counters

This served us well until we wanted to add a new dimension to query by, such as environment . Refactoring the existing data layout to denormalize on an entire new dimension took us months and required a full backfill of all event data.

Adding the environment dimension meant refactoring the existing data layout, which caused issues.

It was clear to us that we needed a flat event model that Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) provides, a model that we could query ad-hoc without any denormalization. It needed to be fast enough to serve user requests and not require backend overhauls when we wanted to add another way for users to look at their data. At the time, Facebook’s columnar store Scuba was on our minds because it solves similar problems, but it is closed source. We needed a name for our team and project, and since we weren’t as mature as Scuba, Snuba (a portmanteau of “snorkel” and “scuba”) was born. Why not just shard Postgres? Great question, reader. In the short-term, we did. The primary dataset responsible for aggregating and supplying tag counts (dubbed “Tagstore”) was reaching a point where the number of mutations executed exceeded our ability to replicate them on a single Postgres machine. We scaled that out to a fleet of machines but were burdened with a suite of problems that throwing hardware at just could not resolve. We needed a way to reduce infrastructural work whenever a new dimension of data was discovered, not a way to scale the current dataset. Despite our expertise in Postgres, we came to the decision that it was time to branch out into OLAP systems. Among a lengthy list of reasons to switch to an OLAP, here are some of our favorites: Our data is immutable, for the most part. Safety mechanisms employed by Multiversion Concurrency Control were not useful for us and ultimately diminished our performance. Counting another dimension of data or introducing another shape of query from the product meant writing new indices and new prayers to the Postgres Query Planner to leverage them. Removing data that has expired past our retention windows meant issuing expensive queries to bulk delete rows. The tides of incoming and outgoing rows took a toll on the Postgres main heap. IO was wasted on combing over dead rows to find the living, and the disks that hosted these databases were slowly but steadily growing in size. Why ClickHouse? We investigated a number of databases in the OLAP scene, including: Impala, Druid, Pinot, Presto, Drill, BigQuery, Cloud Spanner, and Spark Streaming. These are all very capable systems under active development, and the specific pros and cons of each have probably changed since early 2018. We ultimately chose ClickHouse after having engineers on the newly-formed Search and Storage Team individually prototype what Snuba could look like on top of the various systems. Here’s why ClickHouse came out on top: It’s open source. We’re open source. Choosing a proprietary solution would turn a cold shoulder to everyone who runs Sentry outside of our domain. It’s operationally simple in both the scale-up and the scale-down. It does not inherently require any additional services, and only introduces ZooKeeper as a means of replication control. Once we understood its deployment, it took a day to begin writing Sentry’s entire event volume into a single cluster. Rows are sorted based on a primary key, and columns are individually stored and compressed in physical files. This enabled the data behind Tagstore to go from terabytes to gigabytes on disk. Data can be queried as soon as it is written in real time. The ability to consistently read what was just written enabled us to move all of the queries that power Alert Rules to Snuba, which account for roughly 40% of the queries issued per second. There’s no magic of a query planner. If we want to optimize a query pattern, the solutions that ClickHouse provides are few but potent. Most importantly, their ability to provide a PREWHERE clause enables us to skip a vast amount of data due to strong filtration conditions. Inside Snuba Snuba is a two-part service that was designed to abstract ClickHouse away from Sentry. Besides application code and ClickHouse, we’ve leveraged a few other helping services in order to complete the flow of Sentry’s event data.

The flow of Sentry data