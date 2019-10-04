Blog
What's New in Sentry — August/September Changelog

Ah, August and September — two months that are part of an eleven way tie for first place in our favorite month of the year rankings (sorry, February).

Platform

  • Our Internal Integration Platform is now available to everyone.
  • Our Enterprise team has been hard at work improving the responsiveness of key pages for accounts with over 100 projects. Best of all, they are using our upcoming APM features to do it.
  • Suspect commits now use case insensitive matches (code).
  • Hovering over a file will show the absolute path.

SDKs & error ingestion:

We talked a lot about Native in September:

Other:

  • Fixed minor bugs in our Azure DevOps & Jira integrations.
  • Pagination is fixed on the Events feed.
  • We’re more positive when you don’t have issues. :)
