What's New in Sentry — August/September Changelog
Ah, August and September — two months that are part of an eleven way tie for first place in our favorite month of the year rankings (sorry, February).
We’re currently heads down working on our APM functionality. Interested in joining our alpha?
Platform
- Our Internal Integration Platform is now available to everyone.
- Our Enterprise team has been hard at work improving the responsiveness of key pages for accounts with over 100 projects. Best of all, they are using our upcoming APM features to do it.
- Suspect commits now use case insensitive matches (code).
- Hovering over a file will show the absolute path.
SDKs & error ingestion:
We talked a lot about Native in September:
- Crash report stack traces can now be presented in the context of the source code for native projects.
- We can read inline functions from PDBs and show them in stack traces.
- Symbol Servers are publicly available.
- Custom Grouping rules is out of beta.
- Android SDK now detects and reports ANR.
- You can now use Sentry with Apache Airflow.
- Our Go SDK is live.
Other:
- Fixed minor bugs in our Azure DevOps & Jira integrations.
- Pagination is fixed on the Events feed.
- We’re more positive when you don’t have issues. :)