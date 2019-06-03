What's New in Sentry — May Changelog

June 3, 2019

Whew. May is over, finally. It’s such a rude month, pretending like it’s summer when it actually is not summer. Get out of here, May. Anyway, hello, June!

Here’s everything we shipped in May. Enjoy.

Application: searching

Recent searches can be accessed from the Issue search dropdown

Searches can be pinned and become the search default, visible in the Issues view

Saved Searches live at the organization level instead of per-project, and only owners can create them, making Sentry easier to use across multiple projects

Ecosystem

The Splunk integration now receives the issue_id

SDKs

Our new Go SDK is in beta, replacing the older Raven-Go

Our JavaScript (Browser & Node) and Python SDK now support Tracing / provide a Tracing integration that makes cross-platform error matching easy

So many new features in our command line tooling

sentry-cli supports RAM Bundles for React Native apps

sentry-cli has concurrent uploads for source maps, and the concurrency limit is 8 threads For our own internal projects, we’ve seen a 5x increase in performance for uploads



Open Source

We upgraded to Django 1.8

Symbolicator can be run via the open source tool and supports symbolification with Minidumps

Sentry supports using Google BigTable directly, reducing storage costs by as much as 67%

Other

We’ve made some layout & CSS changes to make the docs easier to read

We’ve changed the naming of the “Owner” role to “Organization Owner” to clarify permissions

You can self-serve upgrade your account to 6,000,000 events/month — no need to talk to sales

Want to find out more? Come join our new weekly webinars.