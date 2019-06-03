What's New in Sentry — May Changelog
Whew. May is over, finally. It’s such a rude month, pretending like it’s summer when it actually is not summer. Get out of here, May. Anyway, hello, June!
Here’s everything we shipped in May. Enjoy.
Application: searching
- Recent searches can be accessed from the Issue search dropdown
- Searches can be pinned and become the search default, visible in the Issues view
- Saved Searches live at the organization level instead of per-project, and only owners can create them, making Sentry easier to use across multiple projects
Ecosystem
SDKs
- Our new Go SDK is in beta, replacing the older Raven-Go
- Our JavaScript (Browser & Node) and Python SDK now support Tracing / provide a Tracing integration that makes cross-platform error matching easy
Sentry-Cli
So many new features in our command line tooling
- sentry-cli supports RAM Bundles for React Native apps
- sentry-cli has concurrent uploads for source maps, and the concurrency limit is 8 threads
- For our own internal projects, we’ve seen a 5x increase in performance for uploads
Open Source
- We upgraded to Django 1.8
- Symbolicator can be run via the open source tool and supports symbolification with Minidumps
- Sentry supports using Google BigTable directly, reducing storage costs by as much as 67%
Other
- We’ve made some layout & CSS changes to make the docs easier to read
- We’ve changed the naming of the “Owner” role to “Organization Owner” to clarify permissions
- You can self-serve upgrade your account to 6,000,000 events/month — no need to talk to sales
