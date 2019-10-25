Welcome Zara Lozano

October 25, 2019

Zara is Sentry’s San Francisco HQ Office Coordinator, doing lots of amazing work that keeps everyone in our office functioning and happy. Before coming to Sentry, she handled Service Department Operations at Lexus of Serramonte and was a Behavior Therapist for kids with Autism.

She’s a Bay Area native from South San Francisco and Daly City. She likes Hello Kitty (obviously), taking her 2 boys on adventures around the Bay, volunteering in the community, eating sushi and HARIBO gummy frogs (though not usually at the same time), and making paper art and diaper cakes (also not usually at the same time).