January 8, 2016

Sentry 8 On-Premise

$ git diff --stat 7.7.4..8.0.0 [...] 1548 files changed, 196150 insertions(+), 132725 deletions(-) Three months ago we pushed out an early version of Sentry 8 to our hosted customers. Since then we’ve been improving monitoring workflows, squashing bugs, and adding error monitoring features here and there. All of it has been leading up to today, where we formally shipped Sentry 8 to the Python Package Index. New Features For a quick recap of the major features introduced into Sentry 8, take a look at our post from October: Sentry 8 is here. In addition to the core features, a few other things have slipped in, some specific to On-Premise installs, including: Config Changes We’re pushing towards a more user-friendly install. Lots of things don’t need configured at runtime, and we want Sentry to reflect that. The first step is introducing a new configuration format, config.yml . As part of this we included a simple configuration flow for new installs, as well as upgrades (which require new configuration):

Additionally we’ve taken these values and made them configurable within the Sentry Admin:

Organization Dashboard

The new organization dashboard focuses on you, the user. While we are planning to expand on this greatly we’ve already found it to be invaluable for helping us with our workflow. It gives you a quick glance into issues assigned to you, what your team has been doing, and new issues within your teams. This feature will likely change, but an early version has shipped with 8.0 My Issues