Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Sentry

Welcome Amy Walker

Sentry
Help us congratulate Amy on her one year Sentryversary!
Read on

Welcome Dave Hayes

Sentry
Help us welcome Dave to the Sentry team. He joined Sentry as Head of Product a year ago, but that's no reason to not welcome him.
Read on

Welcome Todd Bazakas

Sentry
Help us welcome Todd to the Sentry team. He joined Sentry as CFO a year ago, but that's still recent enough to welcome him.
Read on

Tools This Engineer Uses: Meetup, Glitch, Anki, (Actual) Paper

Sentry
In our Tools This Engineer Uses series, we explore the routines, systems, and tools people rely on to solve problems and accomplish goals.
Read on

Meet our 2019 Summer Interns

Sentry
Read all about the accomplishments our two summer interns. And also watch them dodge lightning bolts.
Read on

Sentry for Good: Code for America and Digital-Age Food Stamps

Sentry
Our new Sentry for Good program amplifies the voices of non-profits, open-source tools, and educational institutions.
Read on

Sentry for Data: Optimizing Airflow with Sentry

Sentry
In our Sentry for Data series, we explain precisely why Sentry is the perfect tool for your data team.
Read on

Welcome Karin Reahard

Sentry
Karin Reahard joins the Sentry team. Well, technically she joined a year ago, so please help us celebrate her one year anniversary here!
Read on

Welcome Danny Molina

Sentry
Danny Molina joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Eva Sasson

Sentry
Eva Sasson joins the Sentry team
Read on

Life at Sentry: Meet Chloe Condon, Developer Evangelist(a)

Sentry
In our appropriately named Life at Sentry series, we talk to Sentry employees about what life is like at Sentry.
Read on

Welcome Matte Noble

Sentry
Matte Noble joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Colleen O'Rourke

Sentry
Colleen O'Rourke joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Maya Porter

Sentry
Maya Porter joins the Sentry team
Read on

Keep Your Blog Consistent With Jekyll and Jest

Sentry
By using Jest to test your Jekyll blog content, you can automatically keep your blog posts consistent and high quality, even with many authors.
Read on

Introducing Two-Factor Authentication

Sentry
You can now use U2F devices (like yubikeys), Google Authenticator (or similar apps supporting TOTP), or SMS as second factor authentication.
Read on

Introducing Saved Searches

Sentry
If you’ve been staring at your stream this week you probably noticed something a little different. Our predefined filters have been replaced…
Read on

Welcome Armin Ronacher

Sentry
We’ve been building Sentry the product for a while now, but we’ve only recently begun building Sentry the business. With the overwhelming…
Read on
Go to Previous PageGo to Next Page
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.