Sentry

Investing in the Future of Frontend


Why we're investing in the Future Of Frontend Nearly a decade ago, Marc Andreesen uttered the infamous quote "software is eating the world…


Notice of (Internet) Address Change


As part of continuing projects to increase the reliability of sentry.io, the IP addresses associated with the service will be changing soon…


The Pain of Debugging WebAssembly


WASM can do some awesome things. But what's not awesome? Debugging with WASM.


API Authentication Bypass


On July 20th a customer informed us of an authentication bypass vulnerability in our API. In the end, we found no evidence of any customer data exposure. But as always, there are a few lessons learned. Read more here.


Don't Be Alarmed by Alerts


Set thresholds. Receive alerts. Sentry's new Metric Alerts makes it easy to swift-ly, react to issues before things go off the rails. C what we did there?


Sentry Data Wash Now Offering Advanced Scrubbing


Advanced Data Scrubbing is a new alternative way to redact sensitive data just before it is saved in Sentry. Now you can define custom regular expressions to match on sensitive data and much more.


Building an Observable Enterprise App


Arun Goel, Head of Engineering at VMware Cloud Marketplace, writes about how his team uses VMware Tanzu Observability (Wavefront) and Sentry to proactively monitor and fix issues before they become production problems.


Automating Sentry Releases with our Netlify Build Plugin


Learn how to automate release management and deliver a reliable customer experience with Sentry and Netlify.


Motivational Posters Are So '90s, Our Values Are Not


It's been 2 years and 450% employee growth since we've updated our Company Values. Having just hit triple digits with our employees, it's time to iterate and keep them reflective of what Sentry represents, both today and where we're headed this year and beyond.


Dump Them for Sentry, Before They Can Break Up with You


Mobile monitoring tool being shut down? It's probably for the best because you need resolution tools that work across organizational and technical boundaries. We got you covered with Sentry for Mobile.


Welcoming Sentry's New CEO


It's my pleasure to introduce the newest member of the Sentry team: CEO Milin Desai


Making Software Better: My Move to Sentry


"I am thrilled to join Sentry as CEO to continue scaling and seizing this massive opportunity in front of us."


Sentry Receives SOC 2 Compliance Certification


In a world where companies' security teams are notoriously—and rightly—paranoid, we're pleased to announce that Sentry has recently received…


Three Reasons to "Meat" Us at GitHub Universe


Meet us at GitHub Universe on November 13-14th at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco where we'll be serving up lunch, Sentry style.


Welcome Zara Lozano


Help us celebrate Zara's one year anniversary with Sentry!


How a Hack Week Project Encourages People to Be Nice on the Internet


In an effort to encourage more participation in the open-source community, Sentry Data Engineer Syd Ryan, Support Engineer Maggie Bauer, and Head of Product Dave Hayes created the Be Kind Bot.


Sentry For Good: Exploring Health And Tech With Resolve To Save Lives


Our new Sentry for Good program amplifies the voices of non-profits, open-source tools, and educational institutions.


Welcome Cameron McEfee


Our design team has grown one person larger with the addition of Cameron McEfee. Previously, Cameron was the creative director at GitHub…

