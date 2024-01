May 9, 2017

Please help us welcome Dena Metili Mwangi to the team at Sentry.

Dena joins us fresh from Hackbright Academy and has a background in Economics. Most recently, she spent her time playing with data and surveys while working on impact evaluations at the World Bank. When not coding, you’ll find her at a coffee shop or playing with other people’s cats. At Sentry, she’ll be focused on growth engineering.