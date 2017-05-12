May 12, 2017

We’re excited to welcome Ryan Goldman to the Sentry team as VP Marketing.

Ryan most recently led marketing at SignalFx and has built or contributed to teams at Mixpanel, Cloudera, and Cisco. He’ll be helping us find new ways to reach and serve the developer community in order to put a new Sentry in every home.

Prior to marketing for tech, Ryan managed international development projects for NGOs, moonlighted as a music journalist, and created a social network for trading mixtapes. He also likes to read, run, and volunteer with animals.