Welcome Jan Crisostomo

April 13, 2017

Join us in welcoming Jan Crisostomo to the Sentry team!

If you’re an engineer, you may recognize Jan’s work from such emails as, “Engineering opportunities with [Company]!”, “Just following up on my previous email”, and “PLZ DON’T BLOCK ME”. Jan has recruited and managed talent programs for tech companies like Google and Dropbox, most recently at Bessemer Venture Partners where she advised and recruited for a variety of early-stage startups.

Jan will help build the Sentry team as Head of Talent, which she finds ironic since she has no talents. When she’s not self-consciously crafting third-person biographies, Jan can be found sipping tea, traveling, and writing chapters for her inevitable cult classic The 4-Hour Nap.