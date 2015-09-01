Welcome Ted Kaemming

September 1, 2015

We’re excited to announce that Ted Kaemming is joining the engineering team at Sentry.

Previously, Ted worked on infrastructure projects at Disqus, including Samsa (a Python client for Apache Kafka 0.7, which was later renamed to pykafka), a change capture and replication system for PostgreSQL, and other foundational systems. He also refuses to drink anything below a 90 on Beer Advocate.

Ted will be continuing to work on similar projects at Sentry, where he will be helping to improve the performance, reliability, and usefulness of both hosted and open-source Sentry.

Help us welcome Ted by giving him a shout on Twitter, or following him on GitHub.