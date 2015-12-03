Per-Project Rate Limits

December 3, 2015

UPDATE: This feature has since been removed from Sentry. This post exists for historical purposes.

We’ve received a lot of requests for per-project quotas. Usually this comes up due to a specific project sending the majority of data, which then causes other lower-volume projects to lose events. To solve this we’ve added the ability to set an organization-wide project maximum.

You’ll find the new option on your organization’s dashboard under Rate Limits. The setting is very straightforward, and lets you set the maximum percentage of your quota that any individual project can use. For most organizations, setting this to something like 90% will resolve any concerns you might have.

Whether you want to debug JavaScript, do Python error tracking, or handle an obscure PHP exception, we’ll be working hard to provide the best possible experience for you and your team!