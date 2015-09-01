Welcome Matt Robenolt

September 1, 2015

We’re excited to announce that Matt Robenolt is officially joining the engineering team at Sentry.

Matt is a long time member of the Sentry project and avid open source contributor. Five years ago, Matt started fixing bugs and contributing to numerous Raven clients. When we eventually launched the SaaS offering, Matt stuck around as a core contributor and general advisor. During the time, Matt led the operations team at Disqus and has given a number of talks about #webscale and JavaScript.

Matt will be owning the Sentry infrastructure as we grow and continue to push open source to the limits.

Help us welcome Matt by giving him a shout on Twitter or following him on GitHub.