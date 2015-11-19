Snoozing Issues in Sentry

November 19, 2015

We pushed out a minor, but long overdue error monitoring feature today: Snoozing.

If you’ve used the muting functionality in Sentry you’ll already feel at home here. It performs identically, except that we now allow you to specify a duration for the effect.

This is especially useful in situations like a service provider (e.g. AWS) having a minor outage. It would take something that normally would be extremely important to know about and turn it into a very common occurrence for a duration of time. In this case, you could choose to snooze the event for two hours and afterwards if it’s seen again Sentry will begin notifying you.