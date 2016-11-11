Product Updates

Welcome Saloni Dudziak
Saloni Dudziak joins finance.
Saloni Dudziak joins finance.
Jess Allen joins the customer success team.
Sukhpreet Sembhi joins the growth team.
The Sentry team is ending the year with a few more conferences up our sleeve and we’re super excited to be hitting the road once again.
Why your JavaScript events are coming in quicker now.
Meredith Heller joins the engineering team.
Diagnose user issues faster with Sentry and JIRA Service Desk
Sentry issue tracking integrations now allow users to link to existing issues.
Max Bittker joins the engineering team.
Use inbound data filters to automatically reject unwanted issues.
Christina Nguyen joins us to help build the Sentry community and events programs.
We've migrated Sentry to a new domain.
Sentry.io has a new look!
We're excited to announce that Lewis Ellis is joining the engineering team.
Use redux-raven-middleware to attach Redux app state and Redux error logs to Sentry crash reports.