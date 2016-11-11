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Page 48

Welcome Saloni Dudziak
Product Updates

Welcome Saloni Dudziak

Saloni Dudziak joins finance.

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Welcome Jess Allen
Product Updates

Welcome Jess Allen

Jess Allen joins the customer success team.

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Welcome Sukhpreet Sembhi
Product Updates

Welcome Sukhpreet Sembhi

Sukhpreet Sembhi joins the growth team.

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

2016 Fall Events
Product Updates

2016 Fall Events

The Sentry team is ending the year with a few more conferences up our sleeve and we’re super excited to be hitting the road once again.

Christina Nguyen

Christina Nguyen - · 2 min read

Fixing Python Performance with Rust
Product Updates

Fixing Python Performance with Rust

Why your JavaScript events are coming in quicker now.

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 8 min read

Welcome Meredith Heller
Product Updates

Welcome Meredith Heller

Meredith Heller joins the engineering team.

James Cunningham

James Cunningham - · 1 min read

Extending Support to JIRA Service Desk
Product Updates

Extending Support to JIRA Service Desk

Diagnose user issues faster with Sentry and JIRA Service Desk

Jess MacQueen

Jess MacQueen - · 1 min read

Issue Tracking with Sentry
Product Updates

Issue Tracking with Sentry

Sentry issue tracking integrations now allow users to link to existing issues.

Katie Lundsgaard

Katie Lundsgaard - · 1 min read

Welcome Max Bittker
Product Updates

Welcome Max Bittker

Max Bittker joins the engineering team.

James Cunningham

James Cunningham - · 1 min read

Improve Signal to Noise with Inbound Filters
Product Updates

Improve Signal to Noise with Inbound Filters

Use inbound data filters to automatically reject unwanted issues.

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 1 min read

Welcome Christina Nguyen
Product Updates

Welcome Christina Nguyen

Christina Nguyen joins us to help build the Sentry community and events programs.

Cameron McEfee

Cameron McEfee - · 1 min read

Sentry is now sentry.io
Product Updates

Sentry is now sentry.io

We've migrated Sentry to a new domain.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Welcome Lewis Ellis
Product Updates

Welcome Lewis Ellis

We're excited to announce that Lewis Ellis is joining the engineering team.

Ted Kaemming

Ted Kaemming - · 1 min read

Rich Error Logging & Reports with Redux Middleware
Product Updates

Rich Error Logging & Reports with Redux Middleware

Use redux-raven-middleware to attach Redux app state and Redux error logs to Sentry crash reports.

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 2 min read

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