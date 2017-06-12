Product Updates

New and Improved Java SDK Released
The new and improved sentry-java 1.0.0 has been released
The new and improved sentry-java 1.0.0 has been released
Sentry Ramps Up Our Commitment to Employee Giving
Elizabeth Campbell joins the Sentry team
Come hang out and join us for some food, drinks, games and fun with the community.
Introducing commit data with Heroku Releases
Ryan Goldman joins the Sentry team
Sentry is nine years old!
Bring more people in the loop with mentions
Dena Metili Mwangi joins the Sentry team
Have the tools you need to confidently guide deploys across the finish line.
Connect a repository to add commit data to Sentry
Erik Lee joins Sentry's business team
Jan Crisostomo joins Sentry's operations team
Some in depth information about how symbolication of crash reports on iOS works.
Evan Ralston joins Sentry's operations team