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New and Improved Java SDK Released
Product Updates

New and Improved Java SDK Released

The new and improved sentry-java 1.0.0 has been released

Brett Hoerner

Brett Hoerner - · 2 min read

Sentry Ramps Up Our Commitment to Employee Giving
Product Updates

Sentry Ramps Up Our Commitment to Employee Giving

Sentry Ramps Up Our Commitment to Employee Giving

Saloni Dudziak

Saloni Dudziak - · 1 min read

Welcome Elizabeth Campbell
Product Updates

Welcome Elizabeth Campbell

Elizabeth Campbell joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

PyCon After-Party: Eat! Drink! Mingle and Be Merry!
Product Updates

PyCon After-Party: Eat! Drink! Mingle and Be Merry!

Come hang out and join us for some food, drinks, games and fun with the community.

Christina Nguyen

Christina Nguyen - · 1 min read

Automatically Get Commits With Heroku Releases
Product Updates

Automatically Get Commits With Heroku Releases

Introducing commit data with Heroku Releases

Katie Lundsgaard

Katie Lundsgaard - · 1 min read

Welcome Ryan Goldman
Product Updates

Welcome Ryan Goldman

Ryan Goldman joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

@ Your Teammates With Mentions
Product Updates

@ Your Teammates With Mentions

Bring more people in the loop with mentions

Meredith HellerKelly Carino

Meredith Heller, Kelly Carino - · 1 min read

Welcome Dena Metili Mwangi
Product Updates

Welcome Dena Metili Mwangi

Dena Metili Mwangi joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Keep an Eye on New Code With Deploys
Product Updates

Keep an Eye on New Code With Deploys

Have the tools you need to confidently guide deploys across the finish line.

Max Bittker

Max Bittker - · 1 min read

Releases Are Better With Commits
Product Updates

Releases Are Better With Commits

Connect a repository to add commit data to Sentry

Jess MacQueen

Jess MacQueen - · 2 min read

Welcome Erik Lee
Product Updates

Welcome Erik Lee

Erik Lee joins Sentry's business team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Welcome Jan Crisostomo
Product Updates

Welcome Jan Crisostomo

Jan Crisostomo joins Sentry's operations team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

The Troubles With iOS Symbolication
Product Updates

The Troubles With iOS Symbolication

Some in depth information about how symbolication of crash reports on iOS works.

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 6 min read

Welcome Evan Ralston
Product Updates

Welcome Evan Ralston

Evan Ralston joins Sentry's operations team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

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