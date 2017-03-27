Product Updates

6 Tips for Reducing JavaScript Error Noise
Spare your inbox from noisy unwanted errors with these helpful tips for reducing JavaScript error noises to make it easier to identify high-priority issues.
Spare your inbox from noisy unwanted errors with these helpful tips for reducing JavaScript error noises to make it easier to identify high-priority issues.
Kelly Carino joins the Sentry team
Offical React Native Support
We improved our development experience for iOS.
How we took eggs out of the S3 basket.
Brett Hoerner joins the Sentry team
Bill Lapcevic joins as COO
Sentry's Node.js client now supports automatic breadcrumbs
We've added new filters to give you more granular control when you want to ignore errors from legacy browsers.
2016 was a big year for Sentry. It continued a test to see if we could turn a small idea into a big vision. Just a year prior there were only two of us with an…
Sam Warburg joins business ops.
Sentry is now certified under the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield.
Sentry Swift client launches for iOS, tvOS, macOS and watchOS
Daniel Griesser joins us in Vienna.
Create Asana tasks easily from your Sentry issues