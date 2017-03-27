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6 Tips for Reducing JavaScript Error Noise
Product Updates

6 Tips for Reducing JavaScript Error Noise

Spare your inbox from noisy unwanted errors with these helpful tips for reducing JavaScript error noises to make it easier to identify high-priority issues.

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 5 min read

Welcome Kelly Carino
Product Updates

Welcome Kelly Carino

Kelly Carino joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

React Native
Product Updates

React Native

Offical React Native Support

Daniel Griesser

Daniel Griesser - · 1 min read

Introducing Reprocessing
Product Updates

Introducing Reprocessing

We improved our development experience for iOS.

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 4 min read

Dodging S3 Downtime With Nginx and HAProxy
Product Updates

Dodging S3 Downtime With Nginx and HAProxy

How we took eggs out of the S3 basket.

Matt Robenolt

Matt Robenolt - · 3 min read

Welcome Brett Hoerner
Product Updates

Welcome Brett Hoerner

Brett Hoerner joins the Sentry team

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Welcome Bill Lapcevic
Product Updates

Welcome Bill Lapcevic

Bill Lapcevic joins as COO

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Breadcrumbs Come to Node.js
Product Updates

Breadcrumbs Come to Node.js

Sentry's Node.js client now supports automatic breadcrumbs

Lewis Ellis

Lewis Ellis - · 2 min read

Filtering Errors from Legacy Browsers
Product Updates

Filtering Errors from Legacy Browsers

We've added new filters to give you more granular control when you want to ignore errors from legacy browsers.

Katie Lundsgaard

Katie Lundsgaard - · 1 min read

Looking Back on 2016
Product Updates

Looking Back on 2016

2016 was a big year for Sentry. It continued a test to see if we could turn a small idea into a big vision. Just a year prior there were only two of us with an…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 3 min read

Welcome Sam Warburg
Product Updates

Welcome Sam Warburg

Sam Warburg joins business ops.

Eric Feng

Eric Feng - · 1 min read

Certified under EU-U.S. Privacy Shield
Product Updates

Certified under EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

Sentry is now certified under the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield.

James Cunningham

James Cunningham - · 1 min read

A Swift Sip of Cocoa
Product Updates

A Swift Sip of Cocoa

Sentry Swift client launches for iOS, tvOS, macOS and watchOS

Daniel Griesser

Daniel Griesser - · 2 min read

Welcome Daniel Griesser
Product Updates

Welcome Daniel Griesser

Daniel Griesser joins us in Vienna.

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Introducing our new Asana integration
Product Updates

Introducing our new Asana integration

Create Asana tasks easily from your Sentry issues

Jess MacQueen

Jess MacQueen - · 1 min read

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