Product Updates

A/B Testing is Messy, Until It's Not
Sentry wrote an experimentation system with minimal work.
Sentry wrote an experimentation system with minimal work.
Prioritize and fix bugs faster with Clubhouse's integration on the new Sentry Integration Platform.
Zac Propersi joins the Sentry team
Take a look at what shipped in April.
In our Tools This Engineer Uses series, we explore the routines, systems, and tools people rely on to solve problems and accomplish goals.
Today we're launching the Sentry Integration Platform. Now *you* have the power to build the kind of integrations you want to see in Sentry. No need to wait around for us to do it.
Hanna Choi joins the Sentry team
Decrease noise and increase developer visibility into errors by launching sentry-kubernetes in your Kubernetes cluster. Learn more about how to manage errors here.
Finding and fixing bugs with Sentry is easier when Sentry itself is set up in a way that minimizes disruption.
We increased Sentry user engagement with our version of Clippy for the modern web: Assistant.
Jordan Leopold joins the Sentry team
Why spend time navigating between services to find the root cause of an error when you could save that time by tracing the error with Sentry?
Danny Molina joins the Sentry team
On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Principal SRE at Gremlin, Tammy Butow, organizes our thoughts about Chaos Engineering.
Make your life easier with error visibility gained from Sentry's integrations.