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A/B Testing is Messy, Until It's Not
Product Updates

A/B Testing is Messy, Until It's Not

Sentry wrote an experimentation system with minimal work.

Adhiraj Somani

Adhiraj Somani - · 4 min read

Sentry Integration Platform: Project Management with Clubhouse
Product Updates

Sentry Integration Platform: Project Management with Clubhouse

Prioritize and fix bugs faster with Clubhouse's integration on the new Sentry Integration Platform.

Meredith HellerOsei Poku

Meredith Heller, Osei Poku - · 2 min read

Welcome Zac Propersi
Product Updates

Welcome Zac Propersi

Zac Propersi joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

What's New in Sentry — April Changelog
Product Updates

What's New in Sentry — April Changelog

Take a look at what shipped in April.

Sentry

Sentry - · 2 min read

Tools This Engineer Uses: Grafana, VS Code, Wallaby.js, Sentry Test Kit
Product Updates

Tools This Engineer Uses: Grafana, VS Code, Wallaby.js, Sentry Test Kit

In our Tools This Engineer Uses series, we explore the routines, systems, and tools people rely on to solve problems and accomplish goals.

Erin Dame

Erin Dame - · 3 min read

Introducing the Sentry Integration Platform
Product Updates

Introducing the Sentry Integration Platform

Today we're launching the Sentry Integration Platform. Now *you* have the power to build the kind of integrations you want to see in Sentry. No need to wait around for us to do it.

Matte Noble

Matte Noble - · 3 min read

Welcome Hanna Choi
Product Updates

Welcome Hanna Choi

Hanna Choi joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Surface Kubernetes Errors with Sentry
Product Updates

Surface Kubernetes Errors with Sentry

Decrease noise and increase developer visibility into errors by launching sentry-kubernetes in your Kubernetes cluster. Learn more about how to manage errors here.

Brett Hoerner

Brett Hoerner - · 1 min read

Common Sentry Settings Roadblocks and How to Overcome Them
Product Updates

Common Sentry Settings Roadblocks and How to Overcome Them

Finding and fixing bugs with Sentry is easier when Sentry itself is set up in a way that minimizes disruption.

Kelly Carino

Kelly Carino - · 6 min read

Growing Adoption by Building a Modern Clippy
Product Updates

Growing Adoption by Building a Modern Clippy

We increased Sentry user engagement with our version of Clippy for the modern web: Assistant.

Adhiraj Somani

Adhiraj Somani - · 3 min read

Welcome Jordan Leopold
Product Updates

Welcome Jordan Leopold

Jordan Leopold joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Trace Errors Through Your Stack Using Unique Identifiers in Sentry
Product Updates

Trace Errors Through Your Stack Using Unique Identifiers in Sentry

Why spend time navigating between services to find the root cause of an error when you could save that time by tracing the error with Sentry?

Neil Manvar

Neil Manvar - · 3 min read

Welcome Danny Molina
Product Updates

Welcome Danny Molina

Danny Molina joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Exception Perceptions: Gremlin + Chaos Engineering
Product Updates

Exception Perceptions: Gremlin + Chaos Engineering

On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Principal SRE at Gremlin, Tammy Butow, organizes our thoughts about Chaos Engineering.

Chloe Condon Tammy Butow

Chloe Condon, Tammy Butow - · 3 min read

Maximize Insights with Sentry's Integrations
Product Updates

Maximize Insights with Sentry's Integrations

Make your life easier with error visibility gained from Sentry's integrations.

Sentry

Sentry - · 4 min read

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