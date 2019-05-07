May 7, 2019

Sentry Integration Platform: Project Management with Clubhouse

We recently launched the Sentry Integration Platform — a new way for developers to build workflows on top of Sentry. You can read all about it in our launch post. Interested in being an early adopter? Drop us a line at partners@sentry.io. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again — teamwork makes the dream work. Nothing quite says teamwork like a software development project management tool that focuses heavily on enabling every person on every team to work collaboratively. In this case, that tool is Clubhouse, who also just happens to be an early adopter for the Sentry Integration Platform. With the new Clubhouse integration, errors, features, and anything else you might track in Clubhouse can live side by side with Sentry Issues, which Kurt Schrader, co-founder and CEO of Clubhouse, says “will help the thousands of teams on our platform prioritize and fix bugs faster.”

Create a new Clubhouse Story from Sentry After installing the Clubhouse integration in Sentry, you can create Clubhouse Stories in the Sentry Issues UI. In Sentry, navigate to the Issue you want to link. Click on Link Clubhouse Issue under Linked Issues. In this modal, add information to the created Clubhouse Story, including: Title of Story - auto-filled from the Sentry Issue, but also editable

Description of Story - auto-filled from Sentry Issue, but also editable

Project - additional data about the Project

Requester - the person who created the Clubhouse Story and linked it to the Sentry Issue