Trace Errors Through Your Stack Using Unique Identifiers

April 4, 2019

Since this blog was published a lot of improvement have been made to distributed tracing at Sentry. Sentry will now automatically trace between backend, frontend and mobile projects. Please see our docs for the latest info.

Imagine you, dear reader, have an e-commerce website (it’s 2019, after all) where you sell artisanal hot dogs. This site is built on several services that talk to each other to make sure your customers can easily purchase their organic, grass-fed hot dogs.

But what happens when these services stop behaving as expected and suddenly your front-end shows “500: Internal Server Error”? Without monitoring for errors on each service, you’ll have to dig through the available logs and hopefully, eventually, figure out that a bug within one of the many services causes this 500 error.

Ultimately, you can spend a lot of time and effort searching for bugs in this way — navigating back and forth between various monitoring and logging solutions to find the root cause. But why spend that time and effort when you don’t actually need to?

Tracing: uncover an error’s full story

Instead, you can send errors from each service to an application performance monitoring platform like Sentry and correlate them using a unique identifier, allowing you to trace the error and pinpoint the service and code behaving unexpectedly.

You need to complete a few steps, including:

Generate a unique transaction identifier and set it as a Sentry tag in the service issuing the request. Set the transaction identifier as a custom header when making the request. Parse the transaction header and set it as a Sentry tag in the receiving service.

In the diagram below, we use transactionId as the unique identifier.