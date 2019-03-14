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How Nextcloud Uses Sentry to Build Private, Federated Clouds
Product Updates

How Nextcloud Uses Sentry to Build Private, Federated Clouds

Here's a look at how Sentry finds issues in Nextcloud betas, RCs, and stable releases that might have gone noticed otherwise.

Christoph Wurst Sean Tilley

Christoph Wurst, Sean Tilley - · 4 min read

Introducing: Sentry's Unified PHP SDK
Product Updates

Introducing: Sentry's Unified PHP SDK

We're trying to provide the best PHP support we can, including this shiny new unified PHP SDK.

Daniel Griesser

Daniel Griesser - · 2 min read

New Features, Greater Visibility
Product Updates

New Features, Greater Visibility

Sentry’s newest features provide both macro- and micro-level perspective of trends in your errors and application's health.

Sentry

Sentry - · 3 min read

Exception Perceptions: 4 Best Practices for Using Docker Compose
Product Updates

Exception Perceptions: 4 Best Practices for Using Docker Compose

On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Docker Captain Bret Fisher helps us master Docker Compose.

Chloe Condon Bret Fisher

Chloe Condon, Bret Fisher - · 4 min read

Find and Fix Bugs Faster with Updated GitLab Integration
Product Updates

Find and Fix Bugs Faster with Updated GitLab Integration

To give greater visibility into errors, we added release and commit tracking as well as suspect commits to our GitLab integration.

Eva Sasson

Eva Sasson - · 2 min read

How HTTP Toolkit Debugs Netlify Errors with Sentry
Product Updates

How HTTP Toolkit Debugs Netlify Errors with Sentry

Your code is going to break eventually, and you need the tools to fix it.

Tim Perry

Tim Perry - · 4 min read

Debug Node.js Projects with Source Maps
Product Updates

Debug Node.js Projects with Source Maps

We now support source maps for Node.js projects. Here's a look at how to debug Node.js projects and make those source maps available for Sentry.

Kamil Ogórek

Kamil Ogórek - · 3 min read

Welcome Anton Ovchinnikov
Product Updates

Welcome Anton Ovchinnikov

Anton Ovchinnikov joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Big, New Features Coming Very Soon
Product Updates

Big, New Features Coming Very Soon

Here's a preview of a few upcoming features.

Sentry

Sentry - · 2 min read

Looking Back on 2018
Product Updates

Looking Back on 2018

2016 was a big year for us. 2017 was even bigger. You know what that means: 2018 was the biggest yet.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 2 min read

The Sentry Workflow — Triage
Product Updates

The Sentry Workflow — Triage

Errors suck. And you don’t want to spend your time fixing or investigating them. In our Workflow series, we’ll help you optimize your workflow, from crash to resolution.

Neil Manvar

Neil Manvar - · 4 min read

Prioritize Errors that Matter with Sentry + Jira Server
Product Updates

Prioritize Errors that Matter with Sentry + Jira Server

We've added support for Jira Server, including issue management, two-way issue sync, and organization-wide settings.

Eva Sasson

Eva Sasson - · 2 min read

Welcome Mimi Nguyen
Product Updates

Welcome Mimi Nguyen

Mimi Nguyen joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

How to Use Sentry & nginx to Trace Errors
Product Updates

How to Use Sentry & nginx to Trace Errors

Here's a look at how we used Sentry & nginx to trace an error traced an error through multiple systems with the help of a request ID.

Matt Robenolt

Matt Robenolt - · 4 min read

Exception Perceptions: KonMari Your Containers with Kubernetes
Product Updates

Exception Perceptions: KonMari Your Containers with Kubernetes

On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, InfluxData Developer Advocate Katy Farmer takes us on a journey of Kubernetes discovery.

Chloe Condon Katy Farmer

Chloe Condon, Katy Farmer - · 2 min read

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