Product Updates

How Nextcloud Uses Sentry to Build Private, Federated Clouds
Here's a look at how Sentry finds issues in Nextcloud betas, RCs, and stable releases that might have gone noticed otherwise.
Here's a look at how Sentry finds issues in Nextcloud betas, RCs, and stable releases that might have gone noticed otherwise.
We're trying to provide the best PHP support we can, including this shiny new unified PHP SDK.
Sentry’s newest features provide both macro- and micro-level perspective of trends in your errors and application's health.
On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, Docker Captain Bret Fisher helps us master Docker Compose.
To give greater visibility into errors, we added release and commit tracking as well as suspect commits to our GitLab integration.
Your code is going to break eventually, and you need the tools to fix it.
We now support source maps for Node.js projects. Here's a look at how to debug Node.js projects and make those source maps available for Sentry.
Anton Ovchinnikov joins the Sentry team
Here's a preview of a few upcoming features.
2016 was a big year for us. 2017 was even bigger. You know what that means: 2018 was the biggest yet.
Errors suck. And you don’t want to spend your time fixing or investigating them. In our Workflow series, we’ll help you optimize your workflow, from crash to resolution.
We've added support for Jira Server, including issue management, two-way issue sync, and organization-wide settings.
Mimi Nguyen joins the Sentry team
Here's a look at how we used Sentry & nginx to trace an error traced an error through multiple systems with the help of a request ID.
On the newest episode of Exception Perceptions, InfluxData Developer Advocate Katy Farmer takes us on a journey of Kubernetes discovery.