Product Updates

Kickstarting Sentry Meetups with Community Show-and-Tell Night
Sentry's new Developer Advocate is kicking off our new event series.
Sentry's new Developer Advocate is kicking off our new event series.
In our Building a Sentry series, we'll be covering all the nitty-gritty details that go into building a debug experience at scale.
In our Sentry for Data series, we explain precisely why Sentry is the perfect tool for your data team.
Errors suck. Who wants to spend too much time fixing or investigating them? In our Workflow series, we'll help you optimize your workflow, from crash to resolution.
In our Tools This Engineer Uses series, we explore the routines, systems, and tools people rely on to solve problems and accomplish goals.
Our new Sentry for Good program amplifies the voices of non-profits, open-source tools, and educational institutions.
In our Building a Sentry series, we'll be covering all the nitty-gritty details that go into building a debug experience at scale.
Karin Reahard joins the Sentry team. Well, technically she joined a year ago, so please help us celebrate her one year anniversary here!
Cut time from error to resolution with Rookout's new integration on the Sentry Integration Platform.
Take a look at what shipped in May.
Here's a look at how we strengthened our automated tests by surfacing JavaScript errors from Selenium tests in the report.
This summer, we're taking native crash reporting to the next level by introducing a couple of key features.
In our Building a Sentry series, we'll be covering all the nitty-gritty details that go into building a debug experience at scale.
We'd like to introduce you to the result of a year's worth of work — Snuba, the primary storage and query service for event data that powers Sentry in production.
If you are one of the thousands of companies running open source, there are a few things you need to know about 9.1 that will affect you down the road.