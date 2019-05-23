May 23, 2019

Native Crash Reporting: Symbol Servers, PDBs, and SDK for C and C++

Over a year ago, we first announced support for Minidumps in Sentry, which allows you to debug crashes from applications written in languages like C, C++, Objective-C and more — regardless of whether you’re targeting Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, or Android. This summer, we’re taking native crash reporting to the next level by introducing a couple of key features: Support for symbol servers

Native handling for PDBs

A full SDK for C and C++ Symbol servers Microsoft offers an online service — the symbol server — that provides debug information for most of their system and kernel libraries. Many platform and framework vendors have also adopted this approach and provide debugging information in a similar way. What makes symbol servers so convenient is that they integrate seamlessly with debuggers to improve the analysis of crash reports. There’s a good chance this isn’t news to you. You might even be running your own symbol server already. Well, as seen in the list of new features above, we’ve got you covered. Sentry will automatically download debug information as it is needed after you configure the symbol servers you’d like to use. There is also a convenient list of preconfigured symbol servers to choose from to get started even quicker. The initial launch includes symbol servers from Microsoft, Intel, Nvidia, AMD and a few others; and we would love to hear which other symbols you’d like to see Sentry provide.

Selecting Symbol Servers in Sentry

Symbol servers make your life easier in two ways: Selecting a public symbol server, such as the Microsoft symbol server, will instantly give you function names for frames that would otherwise display as <unknown> . Since Sentry downloads debug files automatically, there is no longer the need to upload them with sentry-cli . This will likely shave some time off your builds and further simplifies using Sentry in your release cycle. Support for symbol servers is entering a closed beta today and will be available to all customers later this summer. If you’re interested and can’t wait to get started, reach out to us. Microsoft PDBs PDBs, short for program databases, are debug information files used on the Windows platform. For a long time, we have required you to convert them to a different format before uploading them to Sentry. That time has come to an end. Starting this summer, you can upload PDBs directly to Sentry, just like Mac or Linux debug files. Additionally, Sentry uses PDBs from symbol servers, if you choose to configure some. Of course, you can also continue to upload Breakpad files to Sentry.

Native PDB upload to Sentry using sentry-cli

In addition to easier uploads and less tooling requirements, with PDBs, Sentry resolves inline function calls. That’s right, Sentry resolves the same call stack as if you were debugging directly in Visual Studio. And on top of that, we have cleaned up the stack trace view to show more concise function names.

A Windows stack trace including inline frames and system function names