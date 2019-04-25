Tools This Engineer Uses: Grafana, VS Code, Wallaby.js, Sentry Test Kit

April 25, 2019

You probably use many tools to get you through the day. Do you ever wonder what tools get other people through their days? In our Tools This Engineer Uses series, we explore the routines, systems, and tools your peers rely on to solve problems and accomplish goals.

Ziv Levy is a Software Engineer at Wix.com, where he’s currently developing the new Wix Experts product. Located in Tel Aviv, he enjoys the wonderful view of the Mediterranean Sea from the Wix headquarters.

When he’s not staring thoughtfully out at the water, you might find Ziv optimizing Wix’s web performance or moving people’s feet as a DJ. As it turns out, both involve programming; “the volume of the music is actually a parabolic function with variables like the number of people in the room, the hour of the day, or the status of our monitoring tools.”

Ziv believes that “it’s very important to experience open source development, both as a person and as a developer, by integrating with other developers that you don’t even know and contributing to a cause which eventually helps all other developers.” He considers himself fortunate to work with a company that upholds engineering best practices that ultimately reduce production issues while improving user experience and supporting the open source community.

Here’s a look at a few of the tools that help Ziv with his own best practices.

Monitoring

When it comes to error monitoring, Ziv uses Sentry (no surprise there, right?) for real-time error reporting on the client-side, as well as the Node.js servers.

Wix also uses tools like Grafana Labs to display KPIs. These dashboards are adjusted as metrics and product prioritization changes.

Developing

Ziv’s favorite code editor is Visual Studio Code (VS Code). Although his tasks range from rendering using React to investigating deployment issues on production servers, VS Code is equipped to handle it all. “It’s very powerful and has all the relevant extensions that I need in order to do my development assignments.”

One of Ziv’s favorite VS Code extensions is Wallaby.js, which provides gentle real-time feedback and code coverage. Ziv especially appreciates that “there’s something always watching your code, seeing if your code works well or if it breaks something.”