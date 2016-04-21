April 21, 2016

Introducing User Feedback

Years back it was common place to be using a desktop app, have it crash, and then be prompted for feedback. It’s not as prevalent as it used to be, but you’ll still find that the best desktop software still does this. Take for example Firefox:

If you manage to trigger a crash, you’ll be presented with a feedback dialog. Typically this form is optional, and the developers will still collect a basic crash report regardless of whether it is filled, but getting any extra helpful feedback can be crucial in determining the root cause of an issue. Today we’re bringing back classic crash dialogs, and we’re bringing it to the Internet. Knowing Your Customers As engineers it’s pretty easy to get lost in the data. We see an error has happened 100 times, but we don’t really make a strong connection to the user, or realize the frustration they might be feeling. At Sentry we think it’s important — and vital — to the success of a product that all members of the product team have a level of interaction with customers. This not only creates a better relationship between your team and your customers, but it provides valuable, proactive feedback.

Imagine if you were going through the checkout process on Amazon.com, just to be slammed with a big “Internal Server Error” on checkout. What would you do? I’d likely refresh the page a few times, but eventually if it doesn’t start working I’m going to give up and go make my purchase somewhere else. With Sentry it’s always been important for us to ensure you can know who the user is, but with User Feedback we’re bringing that connection even closer by allowing the customer to communicate and provide insight to your product team. Getting Started If you don’t already have a Sentry account, start here. Once done, head to your project’s settings, and navigate to the User Feedback section under Data. While actual setup is going to vary for your application, most server-side code is super quick to get up and running. In short, you’re going to hook into your global error handler, often the component that renders your 500.html page. For example, in Django it’s extremely simple to wire up: < script src = " https://cdn.ravenjs.com/2.3.0/raven.min.js " > </ script > {% if request.sentry.id %} < script > Raven . showReportDialog ( { eventId : '{{ request.sentry.id }}' , dsn : 'https://public@sentry.example.com/1' } ) ; </ script > {% endif %} Now when the page loads, and a Sentry Event ID is available, the user will be prompted with a simple feedback modal: