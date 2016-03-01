Sentry 2016 Spring Conference Schedule

March 1, 2016

Sentry team members are packing their bags and heading out on the road! We’re sending representatives to conferences all around the world this year, and are super excited to announce our Spring lineup.

Fluent

March 8 – 10, San Francisco, CA

First up, we’re thrilled to be sponsors at Fluent Conference, taking place March 8-10 in our hometown of San Francisco. Fluent focuses on developers working with JavaScript, HTML5, and other web technologies. Make sure to visit our booth in the Innovator section of the exhibition to find out more about JavaScript error tracking. We’ll be debuting a bunch of our new swag, so stop by to get yours first!

April 15 – 16, Montevideo, Uruguay

Hola a nuestros amigos en America del Sur! Sentry’s front-end engineer, Ben Vinegar, will be at JSConf Uruguay, speaking about how to debug JavaScript – why you should do it, why it’s hard, and how Sentry solves it. We’ll make sure to stuff his luggage with extra swag to hand out, so please don’t be shy and say hello.

Craft

April 22 – 24, Budapest, Hungary

While Ben heads south, we’re sending another group east to Budapest, Hungary, to attend Craft Conference. Focusing on topics concerning the production of maintainable, sustainable, and successful software, we’re closely aligned with the goal of craft conference to push developers to find better solutions to tough problems. While we’ll primarily be at Craft as attendees, we’d still love to meet our European friends! Please say “Hi!” if you see us walking around, and don’t hesitate to ask about Python error tracking or how to handle an unusual PHP exception!

RailsConf

May 4 – 6, Kansas City, MO

Fresh off our international travels, Sentry will head to Kansas City for RailsConf 2016 – the world’s largest Ruby and Rails conference. We are pleased to be sponsoring this year’s conference, where you can stop by our booth and meet Nate Berkopec, our Ruby client SDK maintainer, and Eric Feng, Sentry software engineer and Missouri local. Hit us up with your best questions about Ruby error tracking and how to debug Rails

May 4 – 6, Salt Lake City, UT

Sentry is proud to be sponsoring ng-conf – the world’s first AngularJS conference, now in it’s 3rd year. Stop by our booth to pick up some swag and meet Matt Robenolt and Ben Vinegar, Sentry’s client JavaScript SDK maintainers and self-appointed AngularJS experts. Learn how to get started or go deeper into Angular error tracking, or brush up on tactics to debug JavaScript.

SpaceCity JS

May 13 – 14, Houston, TX

In case you couldn’t make it all the way to Uruguay, don’t fret – you can still catch Ben’s talk on browser JavaScript crash reporting at SpaceCityJS in Houston, Texas.

PyCon

May 30 – June 1, Portland, OR

As the last conference in our spring lineup, we’re happy to be one of the sponsors for PyCon 2016 - the largest annual gathering for the Python community, this year in Portland, Oregon. Stop by our booth to talk with self-appointed Python thoughtleaders David Cramer and Ted Kaemming, come at us with your hairiest Python error tracking and Django error tracking questions, and grab some sweet Sentry swag.

We hope that we’ll get the chance to meet and talk to as many Sentry users and friends that we can as we travel all around the world to attend these conferences. We’re also pretty pumped about all our new swag, and we’d love to share with you!

If we don’t get to meet at one of these conferences, we’re already busy planning an exciting fall — so stay tuned to find out where we’re headed next.