Introducing Saved Searches

January 19, 2016

If you’ve been staring at your stream this week you probably noticed something a little different. Our predefined filters have been replaced with a new dropdown. That dropdown represents our new Saved Searches feature. It’s been going on eight months since we built initial support the feature on our backend, and we figured it was probably time to expose them to the world.

Default Searches

We’ve enabled a few default searches for you, which we believe represent the best common workflows within Sentry:

New Today

Issues which were first seen within the last 24 hours.

Needs Triage

Issues which have yet to be assigned to an individual.

Unresolved Issues

Effectively the previous default view.

Assigned to Me

Issues which have been assigned to you.

My Bookmarks

Issues which you have bookmarked.

Customizing Defaults

By default the Unresolved Issues search is active, but admins can now change that via the Manage Saved Searches button. You’ll also be able to access that same page by hitting the Settings tab and selecting Saved Searches in the sidebar. Within there you will find two options: the team default, and your personal default.